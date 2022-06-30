Roan Yellowthorn is the indie rock duo of Camden native Jackie McLean (vocals, keys) and her husband, Shawn Strack (drums). Their most recent album is last year’s “Another Life,” and a number of singles have followed.
Their latest release is a cover of the 1976 hit song “Telephone Line,” by Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) from the album “A New World Record.” Released on June 1, Roan Yellowthorn’s version forgoes the original’s synth intro and use of vocal effects and gets right into the heart of the ballad. McLean’s vocals are crystalline and passionate without being overly dramatic.
In other band news, McLean recently shared on the Roan Yellowthorn Facebook page that she scored the full-length documentary “She” about writer Aimée Baker’s award-winning poetry collection “Doe” and her quest to give voice to the missing and unidentified women of the United States. The film premieres July 9 in Plattsburgh, New York, where McLean and Stack live.
Here’s “Telephone Line:”
