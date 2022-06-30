Schooner Fare performing with the Portland Symphony Orchestra. Photo by AV Technik, LLC

ON SALE NOW

Dar Williams, July 1. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $55. vinhillmusic.com

Dueling Pianos, July 2. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $29 to $70. jonathansogunquit.com

Schooner Fare with Portland Symphony Orchestra, July 2. Seaside Pavilion, Old Orchard Beach, $29 to $44. porttix.com

Louis Prima Jr. & The Witnesses, July 2. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $40. boothbayoperahouse.com

Lynyrd Skynyrd, July 3. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $42 to $218. waterfrontconcerts.com

Advertisement

Linda Eder, July 7. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $85, $90. vinhillmusic.com

John Gorka, July 7. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. onelongfellowsquare.com

Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa, July 7. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com

Garbage, July 7. State Theater, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

The Kruger Brothers, July 8. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com

Avatar, July 8. Aura, Portland, $29.50. auramaine.com

Advertisement

Phil Lesh & Friends, July 10. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $75. statetheatreportland.com

War On The Catwalk, July 12. State Theatre, Portland, $36.50 to $76.50. statetheatreportland.com

Sheryl Crow with Keb’ Mo’, July 13. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55. statetheatreportland.com

Wilderado, July 14. Portland House of Music, $18. statetheatreportland.com

Sean McCann, July 14. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $24. onelongfellowsquare.com

Robert Earl Keen, July 15. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

Alison Brown, July 15. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com

Chris Smither, July 16. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. onelongfellowsquare.com

Gus Johnson, July 16. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com

Phish, July 16. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $49.50 to $95. waterfrontconcerts.com

The Steel Wheels, July 16. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com

North Atlantic Blues Festival, July 16 & 17. Public Landing, Rockland, $38 to $63. northatlanticbluesfestival.com

Advertisement

X Ambassadors, July 17. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Dueling Pianos, July 17. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $29 to $70. jonathansogunquit.com

Robert Bannon, July 20. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com

Laura Viers, July 20. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

The National, July 21. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $51. statetheatreportland.com

Tim Sample. July 21. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com

Advertisement

Backstreet Boys, July 21. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $39.50 to $349.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Bleachers, July 22. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49. statetheatreportland.com

Blackberry Smoke, July 22. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Keith Urban, July 23. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $30 to $199.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Dueling Pianos, July 24. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $29 to $70. jonathansogunquit.com

The Mallett Brothers Band, July 28 & 29. Portland House of Music, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

Ashe, July 28. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com

Cherish the Ladies, July 28. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com

Molly Hatchet, July 29. Criterion Theatre, Bar Harbor, $29.50 to $60. statetheatreportland.com

Papa Roach & Falling In Reverse, July 29. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $29.50 to $69.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Hiss Golden Messenger, July 30. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Shamarr Allen, July 30. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $18. rocklandstrand.com

Advertisement

Ani DiFranco, July 30. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $55. statetheatreportland.com

Shane Hennessy, July 30. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com

Sophie B. Hawkins, July 31. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45, $50. vinhillmusic.com

Dueling Pianos, July 31. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $29 to $70. jonathansogunquit.com

Three Days Grace, Aug. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $50.50. statetheatreportland.com

Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band, Aug. 2. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $45 to $155. waterfrontconcerts.com

Advertisement

A Day To Remember, Aug. 3. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor $39.50 to $69.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Atmosphere x Iration, Aug. 4. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Seth Warner Band tribute to Lyle Lovett, Aug. 4. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com

Khruangbin, Aug 5. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $54.50. statetheatreportland.com

Incubus, Aug. 7. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor $29.50 to $79.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Dermot Kennedy, Aug. 8. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $39.50 to $264.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Advertisement

Gov’t Mule, Aug. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, Aug. 10. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $50 to $75. statetheatreportland.com

Pitbull, Aug. 11. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $29.95 to $149.95. waterfrontconcerts.com

Guster on the Ocean, Aug. 12 & 13. State Theatre and Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55, $105 two-day pass. statetheatreportland.com

Susan Werner, Aug. 12. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com

Nick Lowe with Los Straightjackets, Aug. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $50. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

Vanilla Ice, Kid ‘n Play, Young MC, Sugar Hill Gang, Color Me Badd, C + C  Music Factory, Aug. 13. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $36.50 to $99.50. crossarenaportland.com

Jerry Douglas Band, Aug. 13. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $40. boothbayharbor.com

Leon Bridges, Aug 14. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $69.50. statetheatreportland.com

Mary Chapin Carpenter, Aug. 14. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

Bob Milne, Aug. 17. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com

Joe Bonamassa, Aug. 18. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $94 to $216. porttix.com

Advertisement

Lake Street Dive presents Side Streets, Aug. 19. State Theatre, Portland, $26 to $41. statetheatreportland.com

Dave Mallett Band, Aug. 20. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com

Lake Street Dive, Aug. 20 & 21. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Jack White, Aug. 23. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $62 to $102. crossarenaportland.com

Deer Tick, Aug. 25. Portland House of Music, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Caamp with Bahamas, Aug. 26. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Aug. 26. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $45. Sold-out. rocklandstrand.com

Interpol + Spoon, Aug. 27. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com

The Beths, Aug. 27. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Animal Collective, Aug. 29. State Theatre, Portland, $31. statetheatreportland.com

Brandi Carlile with Indigo Girls, Aug 31. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $75. Sold-out. statetheatreportland.com

Le Vent du Nord, Sept. 2. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com

Advertisement

Luke Combs, Sept 2 & 3. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $25 to $85. Sold-out. waterfrontconcerts.com

The Alt with John Doyle, Nuala Kennedy and Eamon O’Leary, Sept. 4. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com

The Ghost of Paul Revere, Hiss Golden Messenger, Marco Benevento and GoldenOak, Sept. 3. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $41. statetheatreportland.com

Aerosmith, Sept. 4. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $55 to $750. waterfrontconcerts.com

Mt. Joy, Sept. 7. State Theatre, Portland, $35. Sold-out. statetheatreportland.com

Neil Hamburger, Sept. 8. Portland House of Music, $25, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

Jason Aldean, Sept. 10. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $30.75 to $160.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Jason Spooner Band, Sept. 10. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com

Sting, Sept. 11. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $47.50 to $167.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

She & Him, Sept. 11. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Daniel Tosh, Sept. 11. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $49.50 to $85. waterfrontconcerts.com

The War On Drugs, Sept. 12. State Theatre, Portland, $46. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

Apocalyptica, Sept. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $40. statetheatreportland.com

Five Finger Death Punch, Sept 17. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $29.50 to $129.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Sept. 17. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $46. statetheatreportland.com

REO Speedwagon & Styx with Loverboy, Sept. 18. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $28.50 to $353.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

The Infamous Stringdusters, Sept. 20. Portland House of Music, $35. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Tessa Violet, Sept. 21. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

Big Wild, Sept. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $26. statetheatreportland.com

Beausoleil avec Michael Doucet, Sept. 22. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $28. rocklandstrand.com

Johnnyswim, Sept. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $32.50. statetheatreportland.com

Genticorum, Sept. 24. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com

311, Sept. 24. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com

Superorganism, Sept. 27. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

Testament, Sept. 28. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Donna the Buffalo, Oct. 1. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com

King Princess, Oct. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $30 advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Taylor Tomlinson, Oct. 7. State Theatre, Portland, $28.25 to $158.25. statetheatreportland.com

Greta Van Fleet, Oct. 8. Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, $45.50 to $75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Hot Club of Cowtown, Oct. 8. Opera House at Boothbay Opera House, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com

Advertisement

Daniel Howell, Oct. 11. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50 to $59.50. statetheatreportland.com

Hippo Campus, Oct. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $26. statetheatreportland.com

Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius and Chris Smither, Oct. 15. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $28. rocklandstrand.com

Altan, Oct. 19. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com

Slothrust with Weakened Friends, Oct. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Lilli Lewis, Oct. 22. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com

Advertisement

Neighbor, Oct. 22. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Jay Leno, Oct. 22. Collins Center for the Arts, Orono, $71 to $145. waterfrontconcerts.com

Chelsea Cutler, Oct. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $26.50. statetheatreportland.com

Janis Ian, Oct. 29. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $42. rocklandstrand.com

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Nov. 6. Portland House of Music, $15. statetheatreportland.com

Trampled By Turtles, Nov. 12. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

The Small Glories, Nov. 13. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com

Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Nov. 18. State Theatre, Portland, $32. statetheatreportland.com

Paul Sullivan, Dec. 3. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com

Sons of Serendip, Dec. 9. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com

Foals, Dec. 18. State Theatre, Portland, $36.50. statetheatreportland.com

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Things To Do
Related Stories
Latest Articles