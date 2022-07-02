CLEVELAND — Gerrit Cole brushed off giving up back-to-back home runs and worked six strong innings, leading the New York Yankees to a 13-4 romp over the Cleveland Guardians in the first game of a split doubleheader on Saturday.

Cole (7-2) was tagged for consecutive homers in the second inning by Josh Naylor and Franmil Reyes before settling in. The right-hander allowed Cleveland just one other hit and struck out six.

Matt Carpenter homered twice – his second was off utilityman Ernie Clement in the ninth – and had four RBI. DJ LeMahieu added a solo shot off rookie Kirk McCarty (0-2) for the Yankees.

Jose Trevino also connected off Clement, giving New York a major league-leading 131 home runs.

In winning 24 of its last 30 games, New York improved to 57-21, tying the 2001 Seattle Mariners for the second-best start after 78 games since 1930. Only the 1998 Yankees (58-20) were better.

RAYS 6, BLUE JAYS 2: Shane McClanahan allowed one run in seven innings, lowering his AL-leading ERA to 1.74, Wander Franco and Isaac Paredes hit solo home runs, and Tampa Bay snapped a season-long four-game losing streak by winning in Toronto in Game 1 of their doubleheader.

Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman left after he was hit in the right ankle by Franco’s 100 mph line drive in the second. X-rays were negative. The Blue Jays said Gausman had a right ankle contusion.

McClanahan (9-3) allowed three hits, walked one and struck out 10, including five of the final six batters he faced.

NOTES

GUARDIANS: Rookie outfielder Oscar Gonzalez was placed on the 10-day injured list with an abdominal issue.

The 24-year-old Gonzalez has given the team a major lift since coming up from the minors. He’s batting .285 with two homers and 14 RBI in 32 games.

METS: Jacob deGrom is finally ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment.

Sidelined by injuries since last July, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to start Sunday night for Class A St. Lucie against the Jupiter Hammerheads. He’s expected to throw about 25 pitches and two innings.

It will be the first competitive outing since spring training for deGrom, out all season because of a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation.

The announcement Saturday by New York came nearly a year since deGrom’s last major league outing on July 7, 2021. He missed the second half of last season with right forearm tightness and a sprained elbow, then returned in spring training this year and made Grapefruit League starts on March 22 and 27.

NATIONALS: Dave Martinez and Mike Rizzo are signed through the 2023 season after the Washington Nationals exercised their contract options for the World Series-winning manager and GM.

Managing Principal Owner Mark Lerner announced the moves Saturday before the team’s 80th game of a season that has already included 50 losses. Martinez and Rizzo are now overseeing a rebuilding effort after helping the Nationals win their first championship in 2019.

