SAN FRANCISCO — The Golden State Warriors wanted to keep their roster together to make a run at a repeat.

As the NBA’s free agency period began, Golden State retained center Kevon Looney when he agreed to a $25.5 million, three-year contract, but lost several other key faces.

The reigning champions lost guard Gary Payton II to the Portland Trail Blazers on a $28 million, three-year contract and saw Otto Porter Jr. depart to the Toronto Raptors.

“Thankfully I hope that our players will give us a chance to respond to an offer. They don’t have to. They don’t owe it to us. But that’s what you get if you win and you create a good environment,” Golden State General Manager Bob Myers said last week ahead of the draft. “… But sometimes the money doesn’t line up for us or them, and then you move on. But our goal, our hope, is to bring all those guys back and try to do it again.”

The 26-year-old Looney played all 82 games this season. He averaged 6.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists while becoming one of just five players to go all 82 games – and 104 straight counting the postseason run.

He started all five Western Conference finals games against Dallas then the first three of the Warriors’ six-game finals victory against the Celtics.

Advertisement

Longtime journeyman Payton acknowledged after the season he couldn’t wait to finally get his payday in free agency. A G Leaguer for so long, Payton was cut before the season began and he was ready to take a video job with the organization before being re-signed.

Payton said he couldn’t wait “to just relax and take a breath.”

“It’s just relief just after everything on the journey, just everything I’ve been through,” Payton said on Warriors’ exit-interview day June 18.

The 29-year-old Payton – a former Oregon State star and son of former Seattle SuperSonics star Gary Payton – emerged as a defensive stopper for Golden State, returning from a broken elbow to contribute in the NBA Finals against Boston that the Warriors won in six games.

Payton was injured when Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks committed a hard foul across Payton’s head on a layup attempt during the second round. He fell awkwardly at Memphis on May 3.

CAVALIERS: Darius Garland’s rapid rise to elite NBA status is complete.

Advertisement

Cleveland’s All-Star point guard agreed to a five-year, $193 million contract extension, his agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports told the Associated Press.

Garland’s deal is the largest in franchise history, and locks up a player the Cavs believe can get them back among the league’s top teams.

The fifth overall pick in 2019, Garland has quickly developed into one of the game’s best all-around guards. Last season, he averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists in 68 games while helping the Cavs win 22 more games than the previous season.

PISTONS: Detroit announced that former Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim has signed a two-way contract with the team.

Boeheim led the ACC in scoring during the 2021-22 season, averaging 19.2 points, and ranked second in the conference in 3-pointers made per game (2.8).

In his four years with the Orange, the youngest son of head coach Jim Boeheim averaged 14.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 31.5 minutes in 121 games (94 starts). The 6-foot-6 Boeheim shot 41% from the field and 36.2% from distance, finished second in school history in 3-pointers made (309), and his career total of 1,765 points ranks 13th all-time in Syracuse history.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »