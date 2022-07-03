BASEBALL

The Portland Sea Dogs scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh and took the lead on a bases loaded walk by Christian Koss on their way to a 4-2 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Sunday night at Hadlock Field.

Tyler Dearden and Ceddane Rafaela each had an RBI single during Portland’s rally in the seventh. Dearden added an RBI ground out in the eighth.

New Hampshire took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when John Aiello scored on a throwing error. Cam Eden hit an RBI double in the fifth to make it 2-0.

Bryan Mata made his second start with Portland this week as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery. He pitched four innings, allowing one runs on two hits, while striking out five and walking one.

BASKETBALL

Advertisement

WNBA: Alyssa Thomas scored 14 of her 23 points after halftime and finished with nine rebounds as the Connecticut Sun rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit to beat the Washington Mystics 74-72 in overtime in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Courtney Williams added 15 points, Natisha Hiedeman scored 14 and Jonquel Jones had 11 points for Connecticut (14-7).

• Cheyenne Parker had 21 points and nine rebounds, Rhyne Howard scored 16 points and the Atlanta Dream never trailed in their 90-76 win over the Seattle Storm in Atlanta.

• Nneka Ogwumike scored 22 points, Liz Cambage added 16 and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the New York Liberty 84-74 in Los Angeles.

NBA: The Chicago Bulls and guard Goran Dragic have agreed to a one-year, $2.9 million contract, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because free-agent deals can’t be announced until Wednesday. The Athletic first reported the agreement.

Advertisement

The 36-year-old Dragic has averaged 13.7 points and shot 36.2% on 3-pointers over 14 seasons with Phoenix, Houston, Miami, Toronto and Brooklyn. From Slovenia, he made an All-Star team with the Heat during the 2017-18 season and helped them advance to the 2020 NBA finals.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Winnipeg Jets announced the hiring of Rick Bowness as their head coach after several days of speculation.

The 67-year-old Bowness, who becomes the team’s eighth head coach in franchise history and third since the club’s relocation to Winnipeg, began his coaching career with the Jets, culminating in 28 games running the bench to close the 1988–89 season.

• The Tampa Bay Lightning traded veteran defenseman Ryan McDonagh to the Nashville Predators, clearing significant salary cap space to make more moves this offseason.

They received defenseman Philippe Myers and forward prospect Grant Mismash in the deal. Exchanging McDonagh’s $6.75 million cap hit for Myers’ $2.55 million could allow the Eastern Conference champions to bring back top left winger and playoff star Ondrej Palat.

Advertisement

AUTO RACING

INDYCAR: Scott McLaughlin picked up his second career IndyCar victory, which may go down as one of the most special wins of his career.

The New Zealander won at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio with his nervous parents watching from pit lane. McLaughlin had not seen his family in 31 months because of the pandemic, but his parents finally were able to leave New Zealand in May to attend the Indianapolis 500.

Wayne and Diane McLaughlin booked their trip to maximize their visas and planned nine IndyCar races on their tour of the United States. It took four to see their only their son drive his Team Penske entry to victory lane.

FORMULA ONE: Carlos Sainz Jr. won his his first career Formula One race with a victory at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, England – the most dramatic race so far this season. It began with a frightening first-lap crash and ended with intense wheel-to-wheel battles for the podium positions.

Sainz was in the lead with Charles Leclerc close behind and, while Ferrari at first said they were “free to fight,” the Italian team then asked Sainz to let Leclerc past to avoid losing time to Lewis Hamilton.

Advertisement

But a safety car came out and Ferrari brought Sainz into the pits for fresher, grippier soft tires. Leclerc was left on older, hard tires and Sainz soon passed his teammate to regain the lead and pull away for his first victory in his 150th F1 start.

The race was stopped on the opening lap because of a frightening multi-car crash that sent Guanyu Zhou’s car upside-down into a fence. He was treated at the medical center and Williams driver Alexander Albon was flown to a hospital for an evaluation after hitting a wall in the same incident.

GOLF

PGA TOUR: J.T. Poston completed a wire-to-wire victory in the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois for his second PGA Tour title and a spot in the British Open.

Three strokes ahead entering the day at TPC Deere Run, Poston closed with a 2-under 69 for a three-stroke margin over fellow British Open qualifiers Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Emiliano Grillo.

Poston finished at 21-under 263. He opened with rounds of 62, 65 and 67.

Advertisement

Bezuidenhout shot a 66, and Grillo had a 69.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Adrian Meronk became Poland’s first winner on the European tour with a superb closing stretch at Mount Juliet in Thomastown, Ireland for a 6-under 66 and a three-shot victory in the Irish Open.

Meronk was one shot behind Ryan Fox of New Zealand with four holes remaining when he went birdie-birdie-eagle to give himself room for error on the tough closing hole. He made par and walked off the 18th green soaked in a champagne celebration.

Meronk, who finished at 20-under 268, Fox and Thriston Lawrence (67) already were exempt for the British Open. The three spots available from the Irish Open went to American John Catlin, David Law of Scotland and Fabrizio Zanotti of Paraguay. They all finished on 273.

CYCLING

TOUR de FRANCE: Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen overtook Wout van Aert and Peter Sagan at the line to win the third stage in Sonderborg, Denmark in a photo finish while Van Aert extended his overall lead.

Advertisement

Groenewegen got behind record seven-time Tour sprint champion Sagan’s wheel when he was battling with Van Aert, and found a gap to squeeze through and nudge his wheel over the line to win for the BikeExchange–Jayco team.

Groenewegen’s fifth Tour stage win came a day after Fabio Jakobsen’s first. Two years ago, Groenewegen was blamed for a heavy crash at the Tour of Poland that sent Jakobsen flying through roadside crash barriers. Jakobsen was put in an induced coma and needed five hours of surgery on his skull and face.

OLYMPICS

SWIMMING: All of Ryan Lochte’s Olympic silver and bronze medals are up for auction, with the proceeds going to a charity benefitting children.

The 37-year-old swimmer earned 12 medals over four Olympics, including six gold that he plans to keep for now.

“I’m not one to be all sentimental about medals,” Lochte told The Associated Press by phone from a Mexican vacation. “My medals are just sitting in my closet collecting dust. The memories that I have is what means the most.”

The medals are being sold in three lots by Boston-based RR Auction. The sale ends July 21.