‘The Tempest’

6:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Through July 29. Deering Oaks, Portland, free, donations appreciated. fenixtheatre.com

Fenix Theater Company is back for another summer of Shakespeare in the park, and this year the show is “The Tempest.” Bring a picnic basket, blanket or chairs and settle in for the Bard’s tale of betrayal, revenge and redemption. You’ll be whisked away from Deering Oaks park and onto a remote island where Prospero was marooned with his daughter. A dozen years go by, and an island sprite steps in as Prospero wields magic and tries to reclaim his seat as Duke of Milan.

‘Inspiration Katahdin’ opening reception

6:30 p.m. Friday. Exhibit runs through Aug. 30. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. conniebaxtermarlow.com

Join photographer Connie Baxter Marlow as she celebrates the 50th anniversary of her book “Greatest Mountain: Katahdin’s Wilderness.” The reception includes Marlow’s thoughts on the ideas and images presented in her exhibit, and there also will be a presentation of the Wabanaki connection to Maine’s favorite mountain. You’ll also hear Maine musician Laura Campbell play the song “A Man of Many Colors,” which honors Marlow’s great-grand-uncle, former Maine Gov. Percival Baxter.

Mike Miclon’s ‘The Early Evening Show’

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Celebration Barn Theater, 190 Stock Farm Road, South Paris, $20, $15 seniors, $10 kids 17 and under. celebrationbarn.com

Mike Miclon’s “The Early Evening Show” is a parody of late-night talk shows and is packed with comedy, dancing, juggling, music and other forms of entertainment. Special guests are tap dancer and modern-day vaudevillian Brian Jones and juggler Shane Miclon. You’ll also be treated to show regulars, performer and writer Fritz Grobe and The Early Evening Show Orchestra featuring Oren Robinson, April Reed-Cox, Eli Allen and Jed Allen.

War On The Catwalk

8 p.m. Tuesday, July 12. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $36.50 to $76.50, reserved seating, $200.20 VIP meet & greet. statetheatreportland.com

For a fierce and fabulous night of drag performances from a global cast of queens, buckle up for War on The Catwalk. The drama, and the heels, will be high as Miz Cracker plays host. You’ll be dazzled and delighted as Krystal Versace, The Vivienne, Kita Mean, Kornbread, Priyanka, Kylie Sonique-Love and Crystal Methyd strut their stuff on the State Theatre stage.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: