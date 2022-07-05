Lincoln County Historical Association is offering two opportunities to learn more about Maine’s first woman novelist, Sally Wood.

Also known as Madam Wood, the writer published her first novel in 1800 under the pseudonym “A Lady of Massachusetts.” After Maine became a state in 1820, she changed her pen name to “A Lady of Maine.”

Curator, independent researcher and lecturer Alice Smith Duncan will make an online Zoom presentation, “Rediscovering Madam Sally Wood, Maine’s First Woman Novelist on Wednesday,” July 6 at 6 p.m.

On July 10 at 4 p.m., Smith Duncan will lead a walking tour of Wood’s Wiscasset. Participants on the tour will be introduced to aspects of Wiscasset that were familiar to Wood.

To sign up for either event, visit lincolncountyhistory.org. Both programs are free, but donations are accepted.

The public is also invited to visit special exhibits on Lincoln County’s women writers at the Museum & Old Jail in Wiscasset, the Pownalborough Court House in Dresden and the Chapman-Hall House in Damariscotta as part of a year-long celebration. An extensive exhibit at the Museum and Old Jail is supported by Raymond McKinley Rideout Jr. and Marguerite Waterman Rideout Fund of the Maine Community Foundation.

