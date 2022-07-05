Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your continued support of my public service.

I’m honored to be your Democratic nominee for county commissioner with the opportunity to represent Buxton, Hollis, Saco and Old Orchard Beach again after serving as your senator.

While I don’t have opposition in the fall, I will be actively working to earn every vote and will start planning out the progress we hope to make together over the next four years.

Since the start of this campaign, I set out to inform people about the importance of county government, discuss plans to better engage the public in county policy decisions and elevate important issues that need addressing. So many people have reached out to say that without our campaign, they wouldn’t have known about this position or this level of government.

As I’ve always said, it’s not the title or position that makes you a leader, it’s through your actions and deeds. I view this as a chance to make a big impact on the effectiveness of county government. I look forward to serving as your next county commissioner come January.

Stay in touch, and if I can be of any assistance in the meantime, reach out anytime.

Justin Chenette

County commissioner-elect

Saco

