SACO — Dr. Robert E. Cummings, 79, of Saco, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on July 2, 2022, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

Robert was born August 23, 1942, in Cambridge, Maryland, a son of Edward and Patricia (King) Cummings. After high school in New Jersey he studied at Boston College, Northeastern University and finished with his Ph.D. in Social Work from Brandeis University.

It was during Robert’s time studying in Boston that he met his love, Sandra Ivan. They married in September 1966. The couple was blessed with two beautiful daughters, Jennifer and Vanessa.

Robert taught at the University of Connecticut and the University of Iowa. In 1988, Robert and Sandra relocated to Saco, Maine, where he was a professor of Social Work with the University of New England. Robert and Sandra also ran Beach Counseling & Psychotherapy Associates, a private counseling practice in Saco.

Robert spent many weekends at his cabin in Newry, Maine. He enjoyed hiking, biking, swimming, skiing and rollerblading. He loved music and dancing, and was esteemed by both family and friends for being a great dancer. He traveled with friends and family to Bermuda, Iceland, Costa Rica, London, Paris, Spain and Italy, New Mexico, Hawaii, California and Oregon.

For the past 12 years his partner, Lynn Watson, and he enjoyed a beautiful love and time together. They enjoyed Ferry Beach, Camp Ellis, the Eastern Prom in Portland and trips to Provincetown, New Orleans and Destin, Florida.

Advertisement

For all the things Robert valued and considered dear, there was nothing he cherished more than his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by many.

Robert is preceded in death by: his wife, Sandra Cummings who passed in 2004; and two brothers, Edward Cummings Jr., and Johnny Cummings.

He is survived by: his two daughters, Jennifer Corral and husband Gil, and Vanessa Higgins and husband Kelly; and three grandchildren, ChloeViolet Corral, Ivan Higgins, and Lily Higgins.

Visiting hours are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel in Saco.

To view Robert’s memorial page, or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: