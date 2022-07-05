BIDDEFORD — Roger J. Dubreuil, 78, of Biddeford, passed away on June 28, 2022.

Roger was born on March 12, 1944, to Antonio and Irene (Landry) Dubreuil. He graduated from Biddeford High School in 1962. After earning his Bachelor’s Degree, Roger joined the United States Navy. He served his country for five years, two of them as a Navy Seal. He was proud to serve on the USS Enterprise.

After Roger’s service, he moved to California. He reconnected with his childhood sweetheart, Patricia, and they were married. Together they owned a thrift store. Roger loved fishing and just being outdoors. He loved the ocean. When he was younger, he used to surfboard.

Roger is predeceased by his parents and his sister, Claire Bedard.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia; stepsons, John Hersey, of upstate New York and Frederick Hersey of Vermont; daughters, Shannon Barkus of San Francisco, California, Michelle Best of Redding, California, and Roxanne Crane of Redding, California; as well as seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

There will be no services. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: