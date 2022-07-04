SACO — Members of the 195th Army Band will be performing their annual series of concerts around the state starting on July 2 and continuing through July 8.

“It’s great to see Maine communities hosting more events and trying to get back to the old normal. Pre-COVID, we would get more community outreach requests than we could ever support, and we have always enjoyed participating in as many parades, ceremonies and events as our operational tempo would allow,” said Col. Blair Tinkham, chief of staff for the Maine Army National Guard. “The 195th has been diligently preparing for this tour as always, and we hope many Mainers can add a fun, free event to their holiday plans with a concert near them. A very Happy Independence Day from your friends and neighbors at the Maine National Guard!”

Locally the bad will perform on Thursday, July 7 at 6 p.m. at the Dyer Library in Saco.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: