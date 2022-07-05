The Press Herald’s 2021 collaboration with The Boston Globe on the pressures facing Maine’s lobster industry has been honored by the Society of Professional Journalists.
The yearlong project “The Lobster Trap” has won SPJ’s Sigma Delta Chi Award for environment/climate reporting.
Press Herald staff reporter Penelope Overton was the lead reporter on the series, spending nearly a year researching and reporting the story. She was joined by Globe reporters Jenna Russell and David Abel. Two photojournalists – Brianna Soukup of the Press Herald and Jessica Rinaldi of the Globe – photographed the story. The team immersed themselves in the lives of lobstermen on the island of Vinalhaven to understand their struggles as climate change and regulations designed to protect right whales threaten their way of life.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.