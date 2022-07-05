A Portland man was shot Monday night and then assaulted as he lay helpless on the ground, police said.

While police officers were providing treatment to the 35-year-old victim, a “hostile” crowd formed and the officers later “came under attack” from a group of people who discharged fireworks toward them, police said Monday. Officers shot pepper balls into groups that were “targeting officers with mortar-style fireworks,” Maj. Robert Martin said.

It was the second consecutive year that officers were attacked with fireworks while responding to a call involving weapons near Kennedy Park over the Fourth of July weekend, police say.

The incident began just after 11 p.m. Monday when officers were called to the area of Kennedy Park and Smith Street on a report that a man had been shot. Police say people gathered around as officers began treating the victim until medics from the Portland Fire Department took over his care.

Martin said people in the crowd became hostile toward the officers as they rendered aid to the victim. Officers who were containing the crime scene then came under attack with fireworks, he said. Fireworks continued to be set off as officers remained at the scene for the next several hours.

“Officers were forced to deploy pepper balls into the groups that were targeting officers with mortar-style fireworks,” Martin said in a news release. “Several officers were struck with sparks from the fireworks that were intentionally aimed at them.”

Advertisement

Pepper balls projectiles – deployed by a launcher similar to a paintball gun – are plastic-encased capsaicin powder that irritates the eyes and respiratory system if inhaled.

None of the officers were seriously injured. The victim was taken to Maine Medical Center, where he is now in stable condition.

Martin said investigators are still working on identifying a motive for the shooting, but there is not believed to be any danger to the public. The shooting suspect was described as a Black man, about 6 feet tall with a larger build.

The police department had extra patrols assigned to Munjoy Hill on Monday night because of the city’s fireworks display. Some of those officers were redirected to Kennedy Park, Martin said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: