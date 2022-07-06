Another way to combat browntail moths

Do you have a problem with browntail moth caterpillars at your house? Here is my environmentally passive method of controlling the problem. The browntail moth caterpillars had been at my house for five years and then increased rapidly over the next couple years. The kids and I had minor rashes from them on our arms and legs. The next summer we were swarmed with caterpillars. Most of my two acres had the trees stripped of leaves. The caterpillars used their silk string and came down on my head, neck and shoulders while mowing. This caused a bad rash on my neck. Two days later, I was inflamed over half my body. A trip to the doctor came away with three prescription medications.

I had to resolve this pest problem. But, I didn’t want to use spray harmful to other bugs and humans or spend money on tree cutters. I thought back to what farmers taught me while growing up on the farms of northern Maine. Here’s what you do. You need to go after the male browntail caterpillar moths. They have snowy white wings and hairy heads. Look up an internet picture. Put 100-watt light bulbs in all the outdoor lights on your house. Leave the outside and inside lights on at night. Leave the curtains open for the first-floor windows. You want the moths attracted to the lights. Get your Shop Vacuum ready. Find the straight tube extensions for the Shop Vac. In the morning, vacuum the snowy white male browntail moths off the lights, windows and walls. Use the tube extensions to reach up to the eaves. Empty moths into a sealed bag and put out with the trash. Don’t vacuum other good moths. I vacuumed 10,000 moths the first summer, then 3,000, then 500 and about 50 moths the fourth year.

Brian Boyle,

Brunswick

Another take on Brunswick crosswalk

When I read the following, my reaction was quite different: “Can I petition the town to paint the crosswalks blue to recognize police officers? What about purple to recognize domestic violence victims or pink to honor breast cancer survivors?” (“Topsham shouldn’t follow Brunswick’s crosswalk example,” letter to the editor, June 3.)

Let’s do them all! Why wait for a special month? I imagined our summer visitors driving down Maine Street and seeing brightly painted crosswalks and they would be more visible to drivers than the dreary white lines.

Richard C. Golek,

Durham Maine

