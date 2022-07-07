Carol Ann Holt Kippenberger 1939 – 2022 DRESDEN – Carol Ann Holt Kippenberger, 82, who was born on Nov. 19, 1939, left this world on March 20, 2022, almost two years after her beloved husband, Clark P. Kippenberger, passed from a stroke on April 29, 2020. Carol, who was born in Boston, Mass., married Clark, who was from Nova Scotia, on June 2, 1956, in Medway, Mass. Clark served in the U.S. Coast Guard and was also a lighthouse keeper. Carol was an art teacher who enjoyed painting, crafts, and calligraphy. Clark was an avid woodworker whose crafts Carol would paint. They both enjoyed travelling by train or ship. On their 50th Anniversary in 2012, they took a cruise across the Atlantic to London on the Queen Mary 2, where they renewed their vows with the help of the captain. Clark and Carol had two sons, Kip W. and Leon G. Kip was born on Aug. 20, 1958, and passed on Jan. 17, 1988, from a car crash. Leon was born on Oct. 6, 1961, and died on Dec. 1, 1990, from cancer. Clark and Carol are survived by their two grandchildren, Candy Sue Kippenberger and Timothy Clark Kippenberger from their son, Kip and their mother Kathy (now Kathy Rice of Alna). A graveside service is planned for Saturday, July 30 at 12 p.m. at the Forest Hill Cemetery, in Dresden. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357.

Send questions/comments to the editors.