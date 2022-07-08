An early morning fire destroyed a home in Brunswick on Friday.
Firefighters were alerted at 12:30 a.m. to the fire at 2 Chase Lane. First responders arrived to find the house engulfed in flames.
The home’s one resident escaped without injury, but the house is a total loss.
The fire was under control by 2 a.m.
“The fire was difficult as it was located outside of the hydrant area and required water to be trucked in,” Fire Chief Ken Brillant wrote in a statement issued at around 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Crews from Topsham, Bath, West Bath, Freeport, Lisbon, Durham, Phippsburg and Woolwich assisted Brunswick firefighters.
The fire does not appear to be suspicious, according to Brillant.
