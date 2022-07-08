Lu Bauer 1946 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Lu’s (née Louise Krouse Bauer) life was cut short May 13, 2022 by complications from Parkinson’s Disease. Lu’s early childhood, which she remembered fondly, was spent in Mountainside, N.J. near woods and horses. Later she moved with her family to both Ohio and Pennsylvania. She attended Simmons College, and received her B.S. from Northeastern University. During a short post-college stint in the Haight-Ashbury district in San Francisco, Calif. she became a practitioner of Transcendental Meditation. When she later joined her family in Maine, she took a B.S. in Accounting from USM Gorham, and an M.A. in Taxes from Bentley College. As a resident of Standish, she had a very successful career in the Portland area as what she called a “Certified Personal Accountant.” In 1983, she formed the company The Balancing Act, which provided money counseling services and financial education for individuals and small businesses all across Maine and even a few weeks in Russia in the ’90s. This led her to prepare a 72-hour financial literacy self-sufficiency curriculum for recipients of Maine’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program. She was named Accountant Advocate of the Year three times by the Small Business Association. Lu was active in organizing the Maine Healing Arts Festival for years and participated actively in the Feminist Spiritual Community in Portland. In 2006, she was a candidate for State Representative, House District 103. Lu was a lifelong musician. She played clarinet in her high school marching band, but she really found her musical niche singing folk songs, accompanying herself on the guitar, as well in the women’s vocal ensemble “Full Circle” and, after moving to Brunswick in 2007, her band “Lavender Blue”. She loved getting out into the Maine backwoods, particularly in her canoe. Her travels took her to among other countries, Spain, Guatemala, Mexico, as well as Russia. Lu’s final years were spent at Coastal Landing Retirement Community in Brunswick. She is remembered there as a “lovely” person, well appreciated by fellow residents for all she did for their community. Lu was predeceased by her parents Babs and Lou Bauer of Denmark; and beloved dogs Rishi and Darby. She leaves siblings Doug Bauer of Denmark and Bonnie Yelverton of Falmouth; several cousins, including Trina Waters, who was with her at the end; nieces, nephews; and many friends. No formal “celebration of life” event is planned. Groups or individuals may pay their respects as they wish in the spirit of what Lu would cherish. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

