Kennebec Estuary Land Trust will host a workshop on making your own skin salve on Saturday, July 23, at 10 a.m. at the LOCAL Garden in Bath.

This workshop is designed for adults and children 8 years old and older. Containers and supplies will be provided. The land trust is asking for a $5 suggested donation to cover supplies.

No prior experience is needed.

The session will teach how to make a lavender calendula coconut salve using calendula flowers grown in LOCAL Garden. Calendula flowers, in the marigold family, have been soaking in almond oil for several weeks and are ready to be used in a balm. Oil made from the flowers is gentle and cooling and good for anyone spending a lot of time outdoors, especially for those with sensitive skin, according to the trust.

LOCAL Garden Coordinator Laurie Burhoe has made her own balm with this recipe using coconut oil, beeswax and lavender essential oil.

The balm can be used to nourish dry and chapped skin and lips.

This is a light rain or shine event. Due to limited capacity, registration is required at kennebecestuary.org/upcoming-events or by calling (207) 442-8400. The LOCAL Garden is located at the corner of High and Lemont streets.

This program is sponsored by the Merrymeeting Bay Trust and the Whole Kids Foundation.

