The Board of Directors of Arts & Cultural Alliance of Freeport – the nonprofit organization founded in 2015 by local citizens to support artists, arts and culture in greater Freeport – announced that the organization will be exclusively using the name Meetinghouse Arts for all of its operations, including events at the gallery and performance venue located within the historic First Parish Church at 40 Main Street in downtown Freeport.

“This is well timed, as the gallery celebrates its one-year anniversary and the stage rounds out a full season of diverse offerings from local and regional performers,” Meetinghouse Arts Executive Director Dana Legawiec said. “The name Meetinghouse Arts shapes the organization’s identity as a center for the arts as well as the catalyzing energy that draws people together to celebrate and activate the arts and culture.”

Marking this name change is a new logo, designed by Mali Welch of All Over It Maine, designed to signify “the passion, energy, and creativity inspired by the arts ​​as well as the community’s heritage and rich cultural assets,” according to a press release.

A newly designed website, made possible through sponsorship from Bath Savings, will follow the name change and logo design, reflecting the organization’s growth. The new website will provide access to the organization’s offerings as well as a calendar of cultural activities throughout the area.

The Meetinghouse Arts mission is “to cultivate Greater Freeport as a vibrant center for arts and culture by fostering creative collaboration, expanding access to arts and cultural assets, and amplifying the arts and culture as powerful tools to create, strengthen, and connect community.”

