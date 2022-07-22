Patrons of the Pemaquid Art Gallery will get a chance to win a piece of artwork by a member artist next month.

The drawing will take place on Thursday, August 4, from 5-6:30 p.m. at an annual event that is open to the public. This mid-season opening will showcase many new works by member artists. Due to health concerns with the continuing pandemic, the ceremony will be held outdoors under a tent, but everyone is invited to view artwork inside the gallery. Masks are provided and encouraged but not required.

The patron winner of this year’s drawing will receive Country Lane, a watercolor painting by talented Bristol artist Robert Vaughan. Vaughn has been the organization’s President for the past few years and a member artist since 2011. This colorful pastoral scene would grace the walls of any home, a fitting gift for a lucky patron supporter.

At Pemaquid Art Gallery in Lighthouse Park, Bristol, patrons receive a 10% discount on purchases and are entered into an annual drawing to win a piece of artwork provided by a member artist.

In addition to the exhibiting and sales of original artwork by more than 30mjuried members, all of whom are residents of Lincoln County, the gallery provides financial gifts to visual arts programs in area schools and sponsors a free pass to the Portland Museum of Art. Patron contributions are essential both to the operation of the Gallery and to the donation program and new patrons are always invited.

Pemaquid Art Gallery is open seasonally through Monday, Oct. 10. Gallery hours are daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call (207) 677-2752 or visit pemaquidartgallery.com.

