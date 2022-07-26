Three new businesses opened in downtown Bath this spring as the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered businesses across the state and country over the past two years, has started to wane.

Butcher Jordan Raymond opened the Kennebec Meat Company with his father Scott in May on Water Street. Raymond said he chose to open his shop in Bath because his entire family has lived in the area for generations.

Raymond said he wasn’t fazed by opening a new business during a pandemic because his trade is “food-related.”

“For the most part, everyone will always need it,” he said.

The “whole-animal butchery” offers custom cuts of meat, made to order. Raymond said all his meat comes from local farms in Gardiner, Topsham, South Paris and Bristol. He said the business also prepares its own smoked meats and hopes to expand the menu with sandwiches in the near future.

“Each week business gets progressively better,” said Raymond. “The support of the community and feedback has been stellar. I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Just around the corner from the butcher shop, Paolo and Mercedes Laboa and Jesse Bania opened Solo Pane e Pasticceria, an Italian bakery and coffee shop in April. The new bakery located on Center Street is an extension of the baking program at Solo Cucina market in South Portland. The bakery is open Thursday through Sunday, offering authentic Italian loaves of bread like focaccia, olive and pane dolce.

“Inspired by Italian culture, we believe every town deserves fresh bread, pastry and coffee. The easiest way to find us is to simply follow the smells that will fill Bath’s historic streets,” according to their website.

Less than a two-minute walk to Front Street sits the new clothing shop Sweet Escape Boutique and Paul Landry Nautical Goods, featuring feminine garment designs, jewelry and a men’s clothing collection made and designed in Brunswick.

Employee Kate Bowen said the shop has been busy since it opened on Memorial Day weekend.

“It has a lot of Maine merchandise, so both Mainers and out-of-staters can appreciate it,” said Bowen.

The opening of these three businesses aren’t the only developments in the downtown. Ground has been broken on a 50-unit apartment complex for low- and middle-income residents aged 55 and older on Summer Street.

In January, the city solidified plans for its riverfront park and walkway, a process that began 10 years ago. Also in January, the planning board was approached by the owner of 31 Centre St. — which has been vacant for a decade — seeking to convert it to a mix of housing units and commercial space.

