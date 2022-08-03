Historian Kate McBrien will highlight the story of the diverse community of Malaga Island in the late 1800s, which was destroyed through eviction and racist policies of the state.

McBrien, Maine State Archivist and historian for the Malaga Island community, will visit the Patten Free Library at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, as part of the Maine Humanities Council’s Maine Speaks program.

McBrien will give a 40-minute presentation and discussion which explores the true history of the community who lived on Malaga Island, off the coast of Phippsburg, in the late 1800s. The program examines the individuals who were part of this community and the state’s actions to evict them from their homes through the complex history of racism and eugenics in Maine.

“This is a really important piece of our local history,” said Program and Outreach Manager Hannah Lackoff. “We know it is of great interest to our community, and we are grateful to the Maine Humanities Council for bringing us a speaker with such incredible expertise.”

Maine Speaks supports individuals and organizations bringing people in their community together to learn from a speaker who shares their expertise and lived experience in engaging ways. This program is presented live and on Zoom. Registration is required to watch via Zoom only, at bit.ly/pflisland.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: