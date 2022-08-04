The final summer morning labyrinth walk on the grounds of Edgecomb Community Church is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11. Participants are invited to walk the labyrinth in the field and then stick around for lunch afterward to share labyrinth experiences.

Labyrinth walking is an ancient practice used by many different faiths for spiritual centering, contemplation and prayer, according to press release by Edgecomb Community Church. When entering the path of a labyrinth, the recommendation is to walk slowly while quieting your mind and focusing on a spiritual question or prayer. The labyrinth’s pathway is unicursal, meaning there is only one path to the center and back out. The path twists and turns back on itself many times before reaching the center. When you reach the center, there is only one way back out, making it possible for your mind to focus on meditation or prayer.

Participants should bring their own lunch; cookies, water and lemonade will be available as refreshments.

Edgecomb Community Church is located at 15 Cross Point Road, Edgecomb. For further information, contact the church at [email protected] or (207) 882-4060. The event is free to all.

The church’s next labyrinth event will be a full moon candlelight labyrinth walk scheduled from 6-7 p.m. Oct. 9.

