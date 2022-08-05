Robin Dawnna Black Sullivan 1961 – 2022 STRATHAM, N.H. – Robin D.B. Sullivan of Stratham passed away on the morning of Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the age of 61. She went to rest peacefully in her home surrounded by the children she adored, Brian, Andrew, and Christie, and her loyal labradoodle, Gracie. Robin’s bright spirit and sense of humor were never lost during her brave battle with metastatic colon cancer. Robin was born in Brunswick, Maine on May 6, 1961. She is survived by her parents, Brian and Dawnna Black, who she loved dearly, along with her sisters, Pamela Blampied, Michelle Erwin, and Stephanie Ackley. Robin truly cherished all of the childhood memories that she made with her family and friends growing up on Orr’s Island in Maine. She spent her days out in the sun, swimming in the ocean, playing on the rocks and scouring the beach for shells and sea glass. Robin’s active childhood shaped her into an incredible athlete as she grew older. She was remarkable not only for her physical strength, but for her mental toughness and drive which rendered her a natural leader on all her teams. Robin played many sports at Mt. Ararat High School in Topsham, Maine and went on to play her favorite sport, field hockey, all four of her years at Plymouth State University. After receiving her Bachelor’s degree in physical education, Robin taught at Phippsburg Elementary School in Maine, then Little Harbour School in Portsmouth, NH. Robin went above and beyond in everything she did, especially teaching. She was a creative, dedicated teacher and found great joy in coaching after-school sports as well. However, she chose to leave her teaching position when her first son, Brian, was born—the first demonstration of an unwavering commitment to her family, and in particular, her children. Robin’s generosity and selflessness radiated throughout every part of her life. For years she spent her time sewing thousands of “Cat Cozies” and dog beds to donate to the SPCA. Each one was thoughtfully designed so that she could be sure the animals were always comfortable. She also lovingly created baby blankets for many special people in her life. In these acts of kindness and in the relationships that she held, Robin leaves behind a legacy of compassion that will serve as an inspiration and a comfort to all those that knew and loved her. It was during her time at Plymouth State that Robin met the love of her life, her late husband, Timothy J. Sullivan. They moved to the seacoast together after college and later moved into their forever home in Stratham, N.H., where they raised their three children and spent 31 loving years of marriage together. Robin and Tim are now reunited again, at peace and watching over their loved ones, always. Robin will remain forever in our hearts. Visitation hours will be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, between 4 and 7 p.m. at Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State Street, Portsmouth, N.H. The burial will be private.

Send questions/comments to the editors.