Tomorrow marks the return of the annual Topsham Fair after record-breaking attendance in 2021 followed its very first closure in 2020 due to COVID-19.

A typical year draws around 20,000 people, according to Topsham Fair board member Marie Brilliant. She said last year, the event brought 35,000 guests, seeing up to 10,000 in a single day. While the fair gets “bigger every year,” Brilliant noted last year’s numbers were abnormal.

Surrounding towns chose not to host large-scale events in 2021 due to the threat of spreading COVID-19, making the Topsham Fair a popular attraction.

“Last year there wasn’t a clam festival or Bath Heritage Days; we were the only activity that was open because of the pandemic,” said Brilliant.

Brilliant told The Times Record in 2021 that masks were encouraged at the fair but not required and felt they could achieve safety through social distancing. Last year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that fully vaccinated people wear a mask indoors in substantial or high community transmission areas.

This year, Sagadahoc County has low COVID numbers and the CDC is recommending wearing a mask based on your personal preference and your personal level of risk.

The biggest fair attractions tend to be the demolition derby, animal exhibits, rides and the ox and horse pull, with 100 different pulling teams competing this year, said Brilliant.

For the past seven years, the fair has offered a $15 flat rate admission that includes rides — not typical for most fairs — but Brilliant said this polic helps out families with children. They also have a $5 admission option for seniors age 65 and up on Tuesday and Sunday.

Dependent on volunteers, Brilliant said the fair still needs an additional 20 to add to the 80 volunteers they already have. Tending to the race gate, taking admissions, working information booths, pan games, and raffles, volunteers are essential said Brilliant.

For more information or to volunteer, visit topshamfair.net

