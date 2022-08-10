James “Jimmy” F. Cloutier 1945 – 2022 TOPSHAM – James”Jimmy” F. Cloutier Sr., 77, of Topsham, passed August 6, 2022 at Maine Medical Center, Portland, with his family by his side. He was born July 17, 1945 in Brunswick. Jimmy was known for his strong work ethic beginning at the age of 12 at a local hardware store, a proud retired veteran for Army National Guard for 22 years as a Motor Transport Operator- 1136 Staff Sargant, a member of Topsham’s first Search and Rescue Team, a devoted employee who was currently serving Bath Iron Works for 45 years, a loving and supportive father to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten by his BIW work family and all those who knew and loved him. James is survived by his son, James F. Cloutier Jr., his wife, Teri and three grandsons, James III, Camden, and Rylan of North Carolina; and his daughter, Heather Oakes, her husband Kevin, and two grandchildren, Dakota and Myah, two great-grandchildren, Peyton and Axell of Vermont; three brothers, Ronald Cloutier, Michael Cloutier and wife Luanne, Daniel Cloutier and wife Kim, sister, Gloria Moore and husband Jean; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents Hubert and Dorothy (Hunter) Cloutier; sisters Lorraine Richardson, Marilyn Hupp, and brother, Hubert Cloutier. Visitation will be held on Thursday August 11 at 10 a.m. and Celebration of Life at 11:30 a.m. to be held at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., in Brunswick followed by a graveside burial at Rogers Cemetery, Cathance Rd., Topsham. To leave a note or share a memory, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous