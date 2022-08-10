 

Nicole Malinofsky (from left), Matt Malinofsky and Nathan Malinofsky feed goats ice cream cones filled with hay pellets. Maria Skillings / Times Record.

Attendance was light Wednesday afternoon at the Topsham Fair as a light rain fell, but those who did come out had no shortage of things to do.

Visitors wandered through “Old MacDonald’s Farm” to pet and feed goats, pigs and cows.

New York natives Nicole and Matt Malinofsky visit Maine every year and decided to attend the fair for the second year in a row with their son Nathan. “We love Maine,” said Nicole Malinofsky.

Tess Conroy (18) from Portland, and Lucy Conroy (27) from California, pet Betsy the cow. Maria Skillings / Times Record

Raised in Topsham and now living on opposite coasts, sisters Lucy and Tess Conroy said they hadn’t been to the fair in seven years and decided this was the year to “reminisce.”

Greg Waters of Lisbon Falls uses a chainsaw to carve his latest sculpture.

Greg Waters artist and owner of Riverside Wood Carving in Lisbon Falls, has been making sculptures for over seven years and is selling his pieces at the fair this year.

George the Kunekune pig greets guests at “Old MacDonald’s Farm.” This New Zealand breed can weigh up to 200-400 pounds.  Maria Skillings / Times Record

For visitor information, visit topshamfair.net

