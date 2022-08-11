Henry Gilman Nichols Jr. 1927 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – HenryGilman Nichols, Jr., a vibrant and sharp 94 years young, resident of Brunswick, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Known as “Gimmy”, he was born in Boston, Mass. on August 30, 1927, to parents Elizabeth G. and H. Gilman Nichols and was the eldest of four boys that kept their parents on their toes – his father’s hair prematurely white – during a childhood in Greenwich, Conn. and Lincoln, Mass. Between graduation from Phillips Exeter Academy, New Hampshire, 1946 and Harvard University, Massachusetts, 1952, Gimmy was in the U.S. Army, as Technician 5th Grade, 1946 – 1948, serving in Japan. Thereafter, he worked at various manufacturing companies and financial institutions before retiring in 1993 from the Fiduciary Trust Co. in Boston where he had been president since 1982. In 1954, Gimmy married Ellen Ford and together they raised four children in Ipswich, Mass. Inexplicably, Gimmy never developed any grey hair. Together, Gimmy and Ellen traveled frequently and enjoyed sailing in the summer and skiing in the winter. Their summers were spent with his brood and entire Nichols clan on the island of North Haven, sailing and picnicking and, most importantly, developing friendships there that meant the most to him. Gimmy often remarked that while North Haven was an exceptionally beautiful place, it was the people there that made it truly special for him. In addition to his work, family and hobbies he was board member/treasurer of Shore Country Day School, Ipswich Planning Board, Coburn Charitable Society, Perkins School for the Blind, Trustees of Reservations, Gould Farm and the Essex Institute (now Peabody Essex Museum) and when he moved to Brunswick after retirement he became an ardent supporter of the Iris Network Serving the Blind, Portland; the College Guild, REAL School and The Emergency Action Network (TEAN), all of Brunswick. Gimmy was a proud member of the Lodge of St. Andrew and the Marshall Street Historical Society, both of Boston, Mass., as well as a founding member of the Gin and Tonic Golf Tournament, North Haven. He was a voracious reader and student of history, an incredible storyteller, had a great sense of humor (he certainly always made himself chuckle, at least) and especially enjoyed very thin bread, scotch, bacon and green or yellow Jello. He treasured his friendships, time with his family and routine morning inspections at J.O. Brown’s Boatyard. Gimmy was predeceased by his parents; daughter, Francie Finlay; wife, Ellen; brothers George, Milton and Sam. He is survived by his daughter, Liza Nichols (Bo Chesney), sons NibslHenry G. Nichols III, Caleb W. Nichols (April H.), daughter-in-law, Polly Bakewell; grandchildren Page Nichols (Aley Watts), Kelsey Nichols (Sam Bailly), Henry Nichols, Simon Nichols, and Piper Nichols; and numerous favorite nieces and nephews. A cocktail party and toast will be held at Gimmy’s residence at Thornton Oaks, Brunswick, August 30, 5 p.m., on the occasion of his 95th birthday. A celebration of his life will follow on North Haven at a later date.

