The business news, information and analysis organization Mainebiz is hosting its Small Business Forum from 7:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Westin Portland Harborview Hotel, 157 High St., Portland. This year’s topic is “Navigating the labor shortage in Maine: How to recruit and retain great employees,” featuring a panel of Maine small business owners and entrepreneurs.

This annual event is geared towards helping startups and small businesses grow and succeed, according to press release from Mainebiz.

The moderator this year is Tae Chong, founder of Tae Chng Consulting and director of Multicultural Markets and Strategies for the Maine State Chamber. Panelists: Mark Adams, president and CEO of Sebago Technics; Dan Belyea, chief workforce development officer of Maine Community College System; Becky McKinnell, founder/CEO of iBec Creative; and Lisa Sockabasin, co-CEO of Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness.

Visit mainebiz.biz/SmallBiz22 for more information and to register.

2022 event sponsors are Maine Technology Institute, Maine Savings Federal Credit Union, Northeast Delta Dental, Pierce Atwood and WorkHealth; supporting partners are Headlight Audio Visual and The Westin Portland Harborview Hotel.

