Kennebec Estuary Land Trust is hosting a quick pickle lesson at the LOCAL Garden in Bath. Join Laurie Burhoe, KELT’s garden coordinator, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, to learn a simple brine recipe you can use to pickle a variety of garden vegetables.

Supplies will be provided to make and bring home your first jar of pickled produce. This rain-or-shine event is great for all ages. A donation of $5 is suggested to cover the cost of materials.

Participants are invited to bring a picnic lunch to enjoy at the garden following the program.

Due to limited capacity, registration is recommended by visiting kennebecestuary.org/upcoming-events or by calling 442-8400.

The LOCAL Garden is located at the corner of High Street and Lemont Street in Bath. This program is sponsored by the Merrymeeting Bay Trust and the Whole Kids Foundation.

If you would like more information about the Kennebec Estuary Land Trust, contact Becky Kolak at 442-8400 or [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: