Dianna Swain Baribeau 1947 – 2022 TOPSHAM – Dianna Swain Baribeau, 75, of Topsham, passed away Aug. 9, 2022, peacefully and with family after losing her valiant battle with cancer. She was born in June of 1947 to the late Fritz George Swain and Delvina Patterson Swain in Brunswick. She graduated from Brunswick High School and received some higher education at the University of Oklahoma. After, she decided to go to work on horse farms in Alma, Okla., and in Connecticut, where she discovered her great love of horses. Years later, she met the love of her life, Michael H. Baribeau and married in 1985, back in her hometown of Brunswick. Dianna is survived by her husband, Michael; son, Tristan of Vermont, daughter, Moriah of Topsham; and two grandchildren, who lit up her life, Holden and Elowyn. She had devoted siblings who loved her endlessly, Mary Swain, Michael and Jane Swain, Debra Eastman as well as siblings-in-law, Bob and Mary Lynne Baribeau and those who predeceased her, Sandra Swain and Dwight Swain, respectfully. She loved all her nieces and nephews as her own. Dianna valued family above anything else and took pride in everything she accomplished in life. She loved to read and was an endless source of knowledge and facts, a true wordsmith. She excelled at property management and ran an outstanding, reputable company for almost 40 years In Brunswick, shining as a pillar in the community. Dianna was a warrior. She was witty, honest, hilarious, and loving. A vivacious woman, yet a beautifully tolerant human. She was always fighting for the underdogs, the marginalized people or those less fortunate. People that knew her loved her generous and blunt spirit, as she made everyone feel welcomed and appreciated. A celebration of her life is planned for late September 2022, at her beloved home in Topsham.

