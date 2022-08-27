TOPSHAM — Mt. Ararat hosted its annual Drive-Out Cancer field hockey fundraising tournament on Saturday, drawing several teams from across the Midcoast and central Maine.

The event, which began in 2015 as a preseason game between Morse and Mt. Ararat, has grown over the last several years.

Lincoln Academy, Morse, Brunswick, Lisbon, Oak Hill and Maranacook competed, along with the host Eagles.

