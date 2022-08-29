Bath police rescued a wayward hedgehog who was caught wandering down a High Street sidewalk Saturday night.

In an initial Facebook post Saturday, police didn’t specify what they’d picked up, encouraging people to take guesses. Police offered few hints, only saying it was “unique,” had four legs, no wings, and liked to hide under blankets. The post drew attention from locals, whose guesses ranged from goats to the One-Eyed, One-Horned Purple People Eater.

“Other than some fun comments, no owner contacted us,” Bath Police Chief Andrew Booth said Monday. “There were no forms of tracking or ID on the hedgehog.

Prior to 2017, hedgehog owners in Maine were required to obtain a permit, but the cute, spiny creatures have since been added to the unrestricted species list, according to Maine.gov. Unsure of the hedgehog’s age or permit status, police couldn’t identify an owner.

On Sunday, Animal Control Officer James McKnight brought the hedgehog to exotic animal caretaker Drew Desjardins in Lewiston for safe keeping.

Desjardins has 30 years of experience rehabilitating injured, neglected and unwanted exotic animals through his company Mr. Drew and His Animals Too. If unable to find homes for the animals, he includes them in his educational shows at schools, nursing homes, corporate events and more, according to his website.

Advertisement

He identified the hedgehog as a healthy 2- or 3-year-old male. He said hedgehogs only live up to 5 years and cost anywhere from $200-$400, depending on their color and breed.

Desjardins said he believed it’s unlikely the hedgehog escaped from its home. The animals slow-moving, nocturnal animals can be expensive to raise. This means they’re frequently surrendered and sometimes abandoned.

“You’d have to put it outside and walk away,” Desjardins argued.

Soon after Desjardins took in the hedgehog, an Auburn residence who had owned hedgehogs in the past offered the critter a forever home.

“The home they are in now is a much better fit,” Desjardins said.

If the original owner does claim the animal, they can contact Animal Control Officer McKnight at (207) 443-5563.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: