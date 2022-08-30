The high school field hockey regular season begins Wednesday, and several Midcoast programs will look to big steps forward this fall.

Here’s a look at the teams around the Midcoast:

Mt. Ararat

The Eagles enter the 2022 season with some big shoes to fell as they collectively graduated their leader in goals, leader in assists and the entire defensive line,. While that may seem like a lot to take on, head coach Krista Chase is optimistic about her team’s chances.

“(We) have a hard-working, committed group of athletes who are no-nonsense field hockey die-hards. If any group of players can tackle a big void, this is the group,” said Chase, whose squad reached the A North semifinals last season.

Mt. Ararat also finished second in Class A North last season, its highest finish in the conference in program history.

The forward line is comprised of three juniors — Phoebe Fitzpatrick, Grace Keleher and Alex Graf. Sophomore standout Lydia Hiltz should be a big factor this season. The midfield is led by junior Audrey Marchildon and seniors Mira Rineer and Libby Anderson. Senior Belle Hemond anchors the backfield with fellow classmates Mary Baker and Taylor Morrell.

In net, senior Piper Cohen and junior Danika Siatras will both see action.

Also factoring into the team’s success this year will be junior Lucy Jackson, sophomore Rachel Skolfield and freshmen Rebecca St. Pierre and Mak Tidwell.

“Our goal is to build upon each previous day and organize a competitive campaign that will showcase this teams athleticism and field hockey talent,” said Chase.

The Eagles open the season Sept. 1 at home against Lewiston.

Brunswick

The Dragons return eight seniors who’ve played together since sixth grade under coach Carrie Sullivan. Now, Sullivan has followed the group right through high school, bringing a strong sense of familiarity to the program.

“They’re so coachable, work incredibly hard and are willing to try new things, including some new formations this year to emphasize our strengths,” said Sullivan, whose team went 7-5-2 last season.

The top returning seniors include: defensive backs Elly Burnham and Sarah Palmer; midfielders Ellie Sullivan, Leila Bannon and Hailie Lord; and forward Millie Donsbach.

Junior forwards Kiki Dinsmore and sophomore Ava Wolverton also return.

Sophomore midfielder Felicity Jackson makes the move from junior varsity and will look to contribute.

“Felicity was a leader on our JV team last year,” said Sullivan. “With her strong stick skills and game knowledge, I’m anticipating her to be an impact player this year.”

Brunswick opens the season at Morse on Sept. 6 at 4 p.m.

Freeport

The Falcons return a mixture of players this season. Returning seniors include goalie Piper Williams, midfielders Chloe White and Liv Christensen and forward Ava Gervais. Sophomores Sydney Gelhar and juniors Lilia Collard and Ellie Foss also should make an impact.

Freshmen Emily Groves and Lizalyn Boudreau will contribute as well.

“We have a solid core of senior players (who) will provide leadership to the younger players. We are working on getting used to each other and how everyone plays on the field,” said coach Marcia Wood, who is entering her 10th season. “We’re looking for our freshmen and sophomores to step up quickly in the season and be an immediate threat. I think once that happens we’ll be pretty solid.”

The Falcons open on Aug. 31 at York before hosting Yarmouth on Sept. 6.

Lisbon

The Greyhounds are poised for another successful season under 12-year head coach Julie Petrie.

This year’s team will rely on its senior leadership and also look for contributions from a host of players. Petrie said expectations are high for the Greyhounds, who reached the Class C South final last season.

“The hope is to aim for consistent play throughout the season,” she said. “The ultimate goal is a deep playoff run.”

Lisbon lost to eventual state champ Winthrop in the regional final a year ago.

Some key returning seniors for the Greyhounds are forwards Haley-Jane Tuplin, Kayla Cooper, and Reesa Theriault Guay; midfielders Maddy Tuplin, Laura Mockler, Alexia Barnes; goalie Maria Levesque; and defenders Capella Russo, Hanna Schrieber and Jade Connor.

Classmate Emily Libby joins the team this season as a forward.

Returning sophomores include midfielder/forwards Avia Russo and Riley Hoyle, as well as Mackenzie Theriault on defense.

Lisbon hosts Mountain Valley Conference foe Spruce Mountain on Aug. 31 at 3:30 p.m.

Morse

Numbers are down at Morse, with the program only being able to field a varsity squad.

Still, coach Kerri Reno said during the preseason the Shipbuilders will remain competitive.