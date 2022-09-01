BRUNSWICK—Midcoast high school football teams kick off new seasons this weekend.

This includes Brunswick High, whose program is looking to bounce back after a hazing scandal resulted in a mid-season shutdown in 2021.

Morse and Mt. Ararat will compete once again in the eight-man division while Lisbon and Freeport will compete in Class D.

Here’s a look at the Midcoast teams:

Freeport

The Falcons enjoyed success last year, as it went 6-3 and earned the No. 3 seed in the Class D playoffs. After a 27-7 win over Poland, Freeport lost a hard-fought battle to Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale in the semifinals, 28-19.

The Falcons have a strong core returning and should be in the mix once again.

Seniors returning are Jordan Knighton (RB/S), Nick White (RB/LB), Aidan Heath (QB/DE), Cort Lefebrve (G/DE) and Max Peters (WR/LB). Juniors Adam and Noah Michaud (RB/WR/DB) and sophomore Jacob Benjamin (G/DT) are also key returnees.

Head coach Paul St. Pierre, who is entering his eighth season, expects to be competitive every week.

“We have to use our team speed and athleticism on both sides of the ball. We’re undersized, but have experience,” he said. “Health and depth will ultimately determine how deep we can go in the playoffs.”

Adding to that depth this season are sophomores Teddy Peters (WR/CB), Drew O’Hara (RB/LB), Lincoln Petrillo (OT) and Jacob Sawyer (OT). Junior Cooper DeLois (LB) and senior Alex Graver (K) will also make key contributions this season.

Freeport opens the season Friday when it hosts Lisbon.

Brunswick

Brunswick returns to competition this fall, but with a young team. The coaches acknowledge this is a rebuilding year with just four returning seniors. in the fold

Brandon Dorsett takes over for the Dragons this year after coaching in Westbrook.

“We’re looking for solid performances from a strong sophomore class and will likely need several freshmen to step up as well,” assistant coach Randy Klatt said.

Seniors Gavin Barbour and Ethan Cagely will anchor the line with Porter Stanchfield and Quinn McCaffrey handling the ball.

Lisbon

Lisbon, led by all-stars Colby Levasseur (RB/LB) and Canaan Cameron (TE/DE), projects to be a top-four team in Class D.

Quarterback Jimmy Fitzsimmons also returns.

They Greyhounds travel to Freeport for a key Class D matchup on Friday night.

Mt. Ararat

The Eagles have enjoyed success in the eight-man division, winning a state title in its inaugural season in 2019.

They are a contender again in 2022.

The squad finished 7-2 last year and lost in the Large School South final to eventual state champion Cheverus.

Coach Frank True has a strong senior group returning to the field this season, including Shea Farrell (RB/LB), Mackenzie Wilkins (QB/CB), Max Spring (OL/DL), Peter Hahesy (RB/LB), Eric Allen (OL/DL) and Henry Sandelin (OL/DL),

Morse

Morse joined the eight-man scene a year ago and finished 6-3 in the Large School North division. After a 56-36 win over Camden Hills, the Shipbuilders lost a close game in the Large School North final to Waterville, 22-20.

Entering his 13th season, head coach Jason Darling has some important pieces returning. The goal, he added, was for his players to remain healthy.

“Stay healthy and get better as the season goes on,” said Darling.

Key returning players for the Shipbuilders this year are seniors Brandon Read (OL/DL), Wyatt Shipley (TE/DE), Maddox Sherwood (RB/DB) and Aqil Alaboudi (RB/DB). A strong returning junior class includes Braylon Williams (TE/DE), Calin Gould (QB/DB), Bradley Creamer (OL/LB), Michael Martin (OL/DL), Tyson Pinkham (RB/LB), Gage Creamer (OL/DL), Darius Goulette (TE/DE) and Ashford Hays (RB/LB).

New to the team this year are senior Zach Carpenter (RB/DB) and junior Braeden Cunningham (RB/LB).

