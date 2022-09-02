Lilli Hammond netted a goal in the first half and assisted on Rowan Waddell’s go-ahead goal in the second half as Marshwood opened its girls’ soccer season Friday with a 2-1 win over Thornton Academy in Saco.

Samantha Arnold made 13 saves for Marshwood.

Charlotte Belanger scored for Thornton in the first half, with an assist from Leila True.

NOBLE 3, KENNEBUNK 2: Mac Jordan tied the game early in the second half before assisting on Anna Stryner’s go-ahead goal with 10:15 remaining as the Knights collected a season-opening victory in Kennebunk.

Hannah Perro also scored for Noble and Lauren Cooley made eight saves.

Kendall Therrien scored with an assist from Moi Beardsley, and Casey Glode set up a goal by Anna McCarron for Kennebunk. Lidya McLaughlin tallied nine saves.

GREELY 4, POLAND 0: Shaylee O’Grady scored two goals and Eva Williams and Avery Bush each had one as the Rangers (1-0) handled the Knights (0-1) in Poland.

CHEVERUS 5, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: The Stags scored four goals in the first half, including two by Rachel LaSalle, in a season-opening win in Portland.

LaSalle opened the scoring 3:46 into contest. Finley Brown and Jillian Foley also connected in the first half, and a Sophia Monfa corner kick in the second half deflected into the net off a pair of South Portland defenders.

YORK 1, FREEPORT 0: Madison Raymond redirected a free kick from Chloe Bourque in the 56th minute, lifting the Wildcats to a season-opening win at York.

York’s Ella Hickey made six saves.

DEERING 3, BIDDEFORD 2: Elsa Freeman notched a goal and an assist as the Rams opened the season with a win in Portland.

Shea Rosenthal finished off a corner kick from Grace Moreno, who also added a goal for Deering. Rams keeper Sophie Hill made one save.

Abbi Bouffard scored both Biddeford goals.

MORSE 1, MEDOMAK VALLEY 0: Macie Shiers scored in the second half off a throw-in by Nadia Panetski to lift the Shipbuilders to a victory in Waldoboro.

SCARBOROUGH 8, PORTLAND 1: Sasha Ouellette led the Red Storm with two goals in a season-opening win in Portland.

Ali Mokriski added a goal and an assist. Delia Favert, Lana Djuranovic, Emma Blanchette, Talia Borelli and Carolina Fallona each contributed a goal.

Kate Martell scored for Portland.

LAKE REGION 1, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Margot Tremblay converted a free kick from about 30 yards with a shot into the upper far corner in the 35th minute as the Lakers topped the Raiders in Fryeburg.

Emily Rock made eight saves for the shutout.

FIELD HOCKEY

WELLS 4, TRAIP ACADEMY 0: Molly-Kate Dempsey paced the Warriors with two goals and an assist in a season opener at Wells.

Sarah Jarry added a goal and an assist. Lia Lord-Rozeff also scored and Arianna Cote had an assist.

LAKE REGION 2, GREELY 0: Ashley Pelletier and Kasey Johnson scored first-half goals as the Lakers won their opener in Naples.

Emma Neto and Emily Reardon each were credited with an assist. Nicole Watson made one save and Reiyn Hart stopped five shots as they teamed up for the shutout.

Kate Parkinson made three saves for Greely.

HALL-DALE 2, BOOTHBAY 0: Faith McDougal scored twice to lead the Bulldogs to a season-opening win in Boothbay Harbor.

MASSABESIC 3, PORTLAND/DEERING 1: Sydney DeSimone had a goal and an assist to lead the Mustangs over Portland/Deering in Waterboro.

Mackenzie Nason and Candice Daigle also scored and Lydia Suhy made four saves for the Mustangs.

Leah Sigfridson scored for the Bulldogs, who got 23 saves from Emma Walsh.

VOLLEYBALL

SANFORD 3, MARSHWOOD 0: Kora Eckelman had 11 kills and five blocks, and Ellery Genest finished with 24 assists as the Spartans won their opener in South Berwick, 25-15, 25-19, 25-10.

Meg Donnelly added 13 assists, and Billi Bruno totaled 10 digs and 16 service points for Sanford. Also, Samone Gallagher had four blocks and four kills, Alex Payeur recorded four kills and six service points, and Dominique Boles totaled 10 service points.

