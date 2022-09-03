ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico scored 21 points in the second quarter and rolled to a 41-0 win over the University of Maine in the college football opener for both teams on Saturday night.

This was the first game for UMaine Coach Jordan Stevens, a 2010 graduate of the school.

The Black Bears held New Mexico, an FBS school, scoreless in the first quarter before Sherod White scored the first of his two touchdowns three seconds in the second quarter. Luke Wysong then scored back-to-back touchdowns as the Wolfpack jumped out to a 21-0 lead.

White rushed 13 times for 58 yards, while Wysong had 43 yards rushing and 51 yards receiving. New Mexico quarterback Miles Kendrick completed 14 of 17 passes for 170 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Maine managed just 118 yards of offense. Quarterback Joe Fagnano was 12 for 27 for 96 yards and an interception. Tight end Shawn Bowman had three receptions for 40 yards.