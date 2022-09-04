FICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Midcoast,” by Adam White (Hogarth)

2. “Lessons in Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

3. “Horse,” by Geraldine Brooks (Viking)

4. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

5. “Fellowship Point,” by Alice Elliott Dark (Scribner)

6. “Sea of Tranquility,” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)

7. “One Morning in Maine,” by Robert McCloskey (Viking)

8. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” by Eric Carle (Philomel)

9. “The More You Give,” by Marcy Campbell (Knopf)

10. “The Last White Man,” by Mohsin Hamid (Riverhead)

Paperback

1. “Night of the Living Rez,” by Morgan Talty (Tin House)

2. “Klara and the Sun,” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage)

3. “Blueberries for Sal,” by Robert McCloskey (Puffin)

4. “Oh William!,” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

5. “Beautiful World, Where Are You,” by Sally Rooney (Picador)

6. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

7. “My Year of Rest & Relaxation,” by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin)

8. “Everyone Knows Your Mother Is a Witch,” by Rivka Galchen (Picador)

9. “Harrow,” by Joy Williams (Vintage)

10. “The Blacktongue Thief,” by Christopher Buehlman (Tor)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” by Maia Kobabe (Simon)

2. “Happy-Go-Lucky,” by David Sedaris (Little Brown)

3. “Four Thousand Weeks,” by Oliver Burkeman (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

4. “Time Is a Mother,” by Ocean Vuong (Penguin)

5. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper)

6. “The Dawn of Everything,” by David Graeber & David Wengrow (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

7. “Thing Explainer,” by Randall Munroe (Dey Street)

8. “Rogues,” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday)

9. “Bittersweet,” by Susan Cain (Crown)

10. “Eventide,” by Arlin Smith et al (Ten Speed)

Paperback

1. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed)

2. “Several Short Sentences about Writing,” by Verlyn Klinkenborg (Vintage)

3. “Islands of Abandonment,” by Cal Flyn (Penguin)

4. “Devotions,” by Mary Oliver (Penguin)

5. “Sigh, Gone,” by Phuc Tran (Flatiron)

6. “The Bomber Mafia,” by Malcom Gladwell (Back Bay)

7. “Finding the Mother Tree,” by Suzanne Simard (Vintage)

8. “Between Two Kingdoms,” by Suleika Jaouad (Random House)

9. “This Is Your Mind on Plants,” by Michael Pollan (Penguin)

10. “Somebody’s Daughter,” by Ashley C. Ford (Flatiron)

— Longfellow Books, Portland