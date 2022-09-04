The Shaw’s grocery store on Payne Road in Scarborough will close permanently in October and pharmacy services will end on Sept. 21, according to spokesperson Teresa Edington.
The store, which employs 87 workers, will close “on or around Oct. 8,” Edington said.
“Like all retailers, we’re constantly evaluating the performance of our stores,” Edington said in a statement. “Closing a location is always a tough decision, but we’re focused on continuing to provide the products and services our customers value most in Maine and beyond. Our goal is to offer affected (employees) continued employment at other locations, and we encourage customers to visit our other area store locations.”
In February, Shaw’s closed its Westbrook location less than two years after Massachusetts-based Market Basket opened its second Maine store in Westbrook in August 2020. The opening of Market Basket’s first Maine store in Biddeford in 2013 was also closely followed by a Shaw’s closing in that city in 2015.
Scarborough does not have a Market Basket, but nearby competition includes the Hannaford grocery store by the Maine Mall in South Portland, and Sam’s Club and Walmart.
Owned by Idaho-based supermarket chain Albertsons, Shaw’s also has locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Rhode Island.
Shaw’s operates 20 locations in Maine, according to the grocery chain’s website, including stores in Portland, South Portland, Windham and Falmouth.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.