The Shaw’s grocery store on Payne Road in Scarborough will close permanently in October and pharmacy services will end on Sept. 21, according to spokesperson Teresa Edington.

The store, which employs 87 workers, will close “on or around Oct. 8,” Edington said.

“Like all retailers, we’re constantly evaluating the performance of our stores,” Edington said in a statement. “Closing a location is always a tough decision, but we’re focused on continuing to provide the products and services our customers value most in Maine and beyond. Our goal is to offer affected (employees) continued employment at other locations, and we encourage customers to visit our other area store locations.”

In February, Shaw’s closed its Westbrook location less than two years after Massachusetts-based Market Basket opened its second Maine store in Westbrook in August 2020. The opening of Market Basket’s first Maine store in Biddeford in 2013 was also closely followed by a Shaw’s closing in that city in 2015.

Scarborough does not have a Market Basket, but nearby competition includes the Hannaford grocery store by the Maine Mall in South Portland, and Sam’s Club and Walmart.

Owned by Idaho-based supermarket chain Albertsons, Shaw’s also has locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Rhode Island.

Shaw’s operates 20 locations in Maine, according to the grocery chain’s website, including stores in Portland, South Portland, Windham and Falmouth.

