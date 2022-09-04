SEATTLE — Jackie Young sent the game into overtime with a buzzer-beating basket, and then Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum hit big shots in the extra session to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 110-98 on Sunday and move within a victory of advancing to the WNBA Finals.

Las Vegas took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five semifinal series after some wild final moments of regulation and a dominant performance in overtime.

Gray scored eight of her 29 points in overtime, including a pair of 3s that silenced Storm fans who had been roaring only a few minutes earlier when it appeared Seattle was on the cusp of winning the pivotal game.

Seattle led 92-90 with 0.8 seconds left in regulation after Sue Bird hit a corner 3. But on the ensuing inbound play, Young got free on a switch and scored in the lane.

A’ja Wilson finished with a playoff career-high 34 points and 11 rebounds for Las Vegas. Gray added 12 assists and Riquna Williams scored 14 points off the bench.

Breanna Stewart led Seattle with 20 points, while Bird and Jewell Loyd both had 17.

Advertisement

SKY 76, SUN 72: Candace Parker had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Kahleah Copper added 15 points and Chicago won at Uncasville, Connecticut, in Game 3 of the semifinals.

The defending champion Sky lead the best-of-five series 2-1 and can advance to the finals with a win Tuesday night.

DeWanna Bonner scored 18 points to lead the Sun, which had 17 turnovers.

Copper’s 3-pointer with 6:14 left gave Chicago a 66-64 lead. Then offense was hard to come by: Neither team scored for nearly 4 minutes until Emma Meesseman hit a jumper in the corner to extend the lead to four with 2:26 left.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »