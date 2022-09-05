BRUNSWICK—Area Midcoast boys high soccer teams tasted success in 2021 and getting back to that level is a top priority for the teams entering the 2022 season.

Last year, Brunswick took home the Class A North regional title with a 2-1 win over Camden Hills before falling to Marshwood by the same score in the State Final. Lisbon had a pair of victories in Class C South tournament while Mt. Ararat was victorious before losing in the quarterfinals.

With the 2022 season already underway, here are the previews for the area teams.

BRUNSWICK

The Dragons will build off that playoff run of a year ago and apply that to the upcoming season. A key to duplicating that success lies on the shoulders of the players to improve as well as staying healthy.

“We need to stay healthy. We ran out of gas in the State Championship last year due to players coming off injuries and only able to play limited minutes,” said coach Mark Roma, in his 11th season. “We need to keep getting better every time we step onto the pitch.”

Five key seniors coming back for another run are goalkeeper Brady Laforge, midfielders Jack Banks, Luke Patterson, David Nzuzi and defender Luke Vazdauskas.

“This team could be competitive, but they have to push themselves because everyone else has improved as well,” noted Roma. “We have good leadership and some depth, but we have to be able to keep our impact players on the field.”

The Dragons opened the season Sept. 1 with a 6-0 win on the road against Oxford Hills. Brunswick hosts Skowhegan on Sept. 6 and travel to Auburn to play Edward Little on Sept. 9 to start the season.

FREEPORT

The Falcons have a competitive squad with a solid core returning and a winning formula.

“Team defense will be the key to us winning games,” said fifth-year coach Bob Strong. “If we defend as a group and limit scoring opportunities for our opponents, we will win some games.”

Freeport was 11-5-1 last year and lost in the Class B South semi-finals to eventual state champ, Yarmouth.

Key seniors returning for the Falcons are midfielder Alex Graver, back Ben Grimm, forward Bobby Strong, and goalkeeper Rowan Bradford. Juniors include midfielders Garrett Ritcheson, Owen Rusiecki, backs Ivan Lyons and Thomas Roy, along with forward Will Maneikis. Junior back Harry Walker will join the team this year.

“We have a very unselfish group of players who are committed to a ‘what’s best for the team’ mentality,” Bob Strong said. “We may potentially have one of the most potent offenses I have coached in my short career. Hopefully we can turn the potential into reality.”

The Falcons hosted York on Sept. 1 and battled to a 1-1 tie.

LISBON

Looking to build off it’s success last year, the Greyhounds return many student-athletes from a team that went 11-2 and fell in the Class C south semi finals.

“We’re looking to build off the success of last season and take one game at a time as we grow as a team as the season progresses,” said fourth-year coach Shawn Rhoda.

Returning players include Danny Levesque, Bryce Poulin, Levi Tibbetts, Gavin Grenier, Aiden Parker, Owen Booker, Nick Powell and Gerek Theriault. Newcomers Liam Holland, Joedy Hamilton, Jared Francis and DeSean Trufant will add depth.

Lisbon opened the season with a 5-0 win over rival Spruce Mountain on Sept. 1.

MT. ARARAT

Numbers continue to be strong with the Eagles soccer program and with a lot of their defense back from last year, they look to make it back to the playoffs. The Eagles went 8-5-1 and beat Hampden Academy, 1-0, in the first round of the playoffs before falling to Camden Hills in the quarterfinals.

Ewan Alexander, Sam Dube, John Martin, Nick Picard, Tyler Berry, Zander Kirk and Brady Merrill are all returning seniors for the Eagles. Also returning are juniors Jacob Fullerton, Keegan Rowe, Ethan Palmer, Ben Theriault, Aidan Greenleaf and sophomore Ethan Berry.

Newcomers to the team this year are seniors Parker and Sie LaFramboise, juniors Caleb Russell, Kasey Bergeron, and Ben and Nick Chonko. Others include sophomores Saylor Timberlake, Aaron and Haven Paul, Caleb Murphy, Brady Yazwinski and freshman Caleb MacDonald.

“The key for us is going out and working hard everyday and improving every time we step on the field,” said coach Jack Rioux, entering his eighth season on the Eagles sidelines.

The Eagles opened with a hard-fought 3-2 win against Brewer. They will travel to Messalonskee on Tuesday before their home opener on Thursday against Morse.

MORSE

The Shipbuilders return a number of student-athletes under coach Chuck Reece. Morse opened the 2022 campaign with a 3-2 win on the road over Medomak Valley.

Exaucee Namwira broke a 2-2 tie early in the second half to secure the win. Manasse Mukungilwa and Ben Foreman each scored first half goals for the Shipbuilders. Santiago Zaidiza chipped in with a pair of assists while Namwira added one. Keeper Waylon Rhorer recorded eight saves in the win.

Morse travels to Oceanside on Wednesday and Mt. Ararat on Thursday.

