The Maine Energy Marketers Association Technical Education Center has partnered with Region 10 Technical High School in Brunswick to donate lab equipment for HVAC students. The donation, which included Carlin and Beckett burners, is a part of a larger effort the center is taking to support the school and students who take an early interest in the industry,

“MEMA is excited to support Region 10’s new HVAC program for high school students,” said MEMA President Charlie Summers. “The need for skilled tradesmen and women has never been greater and MEMA is proud to partner with Region 10 to ensure that Maine’s workforce is ready to meet this need and the needs of our energy future.”

Region 10 Superintendent Shawn Chabot said that MEMA has been an essential part of getting the school’s HVAC program off the ground.

“There is a definite need for technicians in the community, and the state of Maine as a whole. The equipment will be a foundational to the program currently being built by Mike (Varsames), who is an MTEC graduate himself,” Chabot said. “Our students will gain valuable experience working with and observing the equipment that technicians encounter every day on the job and allow them to advance in the HVAC industry.”

The Maine Energy Marketers Association is a Brunswick-based, nonprofit trade association representing more than 300 members, including 125 heating oil, propane, biofuels and motor fuels providers as well as convenience store owners, according to its website.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: