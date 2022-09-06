GIRLS

1. Bonny Eagle: The Scots are three-time defending Class A champions and remain the team to beat, despite losing three of their top four runners to graduation. Junior Addy Thibodeau is a threat to win an individual state title. Classmates Allie Hesler and Kallie Warner and senior Gwen Catalano all ran well in outdoor track. Marina Violette and Bailey Shaw lead a strong freshman class.

2. Cape Elizabeth: Senior Charlotte DeGeorge and juniors Hadley Mahoney, Emma Young and Maddie McEvoy lead the way for the Class B runner-up Capers, who are defending regional champions. Junior Ellie Mainville, sophomore Jane Curtis and freshmen Avery Palmore and Addison Young lend even more depth to a team that already had plenty.

3. York: The Wildcats won the Western Maine Conference title last fall before finishing second in the region and fourth in Class B. All five scoring runners from the state meet are back, led by junior Cary Drake, who was fifth at New Englands. Classmate Molly Kenealy is not far behind and seniors Lucy Kocev and Greta Yauch round out a potent quartet. Five freshmen, along with a senior and a sophomore, will compete for the fifth spot.

4. Marshwood: The Hawks were runners-up in Class A last fall and return six of their top seven. Addie Fuller leads an impressive group of seniors that includes Emma Tessier, Maggie Chamberlain and Alana Day. Junior Sarah McClellan was third in Class A, tops among returning runners. Sophomore Brynn Butler and freshmen Ava and Maya Sanzone will challenge for scoring slots.

5. Greely: The Rangers were only four points out of second place in Class B last fall, and five of their top seven return. Junior Annie Reynolds leads a veteran team that includes classmates Sabine Sites and Sylvia Harvey and seniors Charlotte Taylor and Fiona Barry. Senior Katie Hankinson, sophomore Fiona MacArthur and freshman Rowan Barry also figure in the scoring mix.

BOYS

1. Freeport: The Falcons peaked at the right time last fall, winning Class B after finishing second to York by 33 points in the South regional. Seniors Henry Horne, Jack DiRusso, Al Dawson and Ian Moore lead a veteran group that includes juniors Will Spaulding and Ian Smith. The addition of juniors Teo Steverlynck-Horne and Porter Towne and sophomore Conner Smith bolster an already-deep squad.

2. Portland: The Bulldogs are coming off a regional title and fourth-place showing in the Class A state meet, an event they last won in 1978. Five of the top seven runners return: seniors Daniel Niles and Miles Fischer, juniors Nathan Blades and Ben Prestes and sophomore Charlie Jacques. Junior Jason Hargesheimer, sophomore Sam Below-Haskins and freshman Owen Blades could factor in the scoring as well.

3. South Portland: Despite losing their top two runners to graduation, the Red Riots have a good chance to improve their fifth-place showing in Class A. Veterans Kyle Hartford, Jack Nickerson, Emmons Whited and Harrison Jones are joined by sophomores Fischer Petrlik and Evan Small. Jack Smart has come over from soccer. Even with one of their better runners sidelined, the Riots ran the SMAA Relays a minute faster than their 2021 combined time.

4. Bonny Eagle: The Scots will rely on a tight pack in order to improve upon an eighth-place showing in Class A last fall. Juniors Xavier Lemieux and Tyler Gilbert are the front-runners. Classmate Rowan MacDonald won the Class A 1,600-meter racewalk in the spring. Improved sophomores Harrison Dunne and Brody Warner complete the top five.

5. Greely: The Rangers return five of their top seven from a squad that wound up fourth in Class B last fall. Senior Hayden MacArthur is recovered from injury and running well. Sophomore Liam Coull (seventh in Class B indoor mile) and freshman Tait Harvey strengthen a core that includes senior Seamus Raftice and junior Tommy Leggat-Barr.

