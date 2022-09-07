The Maine professional Drivers Association will hold the 24th annual Trucking for Kids Convoy event on Sunday, Sept. 18, in an effort to help Camp Sunshine and Camp POSTCARD raise funds for operations.

Activities will include: A “Touch-a-Truck” event from 10 a.m. to noon, truck show, drivers competition, raffle items,

50/50, and food.

The line-up will be at the Hannaford Corporate Office, 145 Pleasant Hill Road, Scarborough from 8 to 11 a.m.. The convoy will roll out at noon, rain or shine.

To register, go to the website www.mpda.org/trucking4kids. Donations and sponsorships may be made on the site via PayPal or with a credit card.

For more information, contact Jack Roussel at 207-671-0524 or Paulie Rumery at 207-432-3786.

