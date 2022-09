The Scarborough Public Library is holding a book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.

The event will take place at Scarborough Public Works at 20 Washington Ave.

Those attending should bring their own bags for their purchases and payment must be made with cash or by check only. For more information, contact Julie Despersis at [email protected] or (207) 883-4723.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: