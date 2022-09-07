Kellen Adickes, Lincoln Academy sophomore: Adickes finished tied for second in the Class B championships last year with a 77. He was also the runner-up in the junior flight at the Maine Event, shooting an 81 and then 71.
Connor Albert, Greely senior: Albert is one of two returning first-team all-SMAA picks for the Rangers along with Will Klein, and he placed sixth in the Maine Junior Golf Championship after taking second the year before.
Andrew Cheever, Yarmouth junior: There’s no defined ladder for the talent-rich Clippers, but Cheever is as good a candidate for the No. 1 spot as any. He tied for second in Class B last year, firing a 5-over 77.
Quinn Dillon, Gorham senior: The Rams get their No. 1 back after he shot 76 to tie for second at last year’s Class A championship. Dillon also played in the Maine Junior Golf Championship, placing 13th with an 81 and 85.
Paul Dilworth, Falmouth senior: After shooting 77 to tie for fourth at last year’s Class A championships, Dilworth is back as a top player for a Navigators team looking to repeat as state champions.
Lucas Flaherty, South Portland senior: A standout since his freshman season, Flaherty carded an even-par 72 to win last year’s Class A individual title by four strokes. The lefty tied for 28th in the Maine Event, shooting 75-79.
John Hwang, Falmouth junior: Hwang shot a 78 to finish tied for sixth at last year’s Class A championships. He’s a returning first-team all-conference player and will power another formidable Navigators team.
Eli Spaulding, Freeport junior: Perhaps the best teenage golfer in the state, Spaulding followed up his 4-under 68 and Class B individual victory by winning his second straight Maine Junior Golf title this summer.
Austin Stromick, Brunswick junior: The lone senior on a Dragons team loaded with experience, Stromick is back as Brunswick’s No. 1 player and will look to lead the team back to a place among the top teams in Class A.
Ruth Weeks, Greely senior: Weeks tied for fourth in the Class A girls’ flight last season, and will be a popular pick to take the title this time. She tied for 18th at the Women’s Amateur, following an opening 90 with rounds of 82 and 81.
