I am pleased to support Democrat Kendra Williams for Maine Senate in District 33: Alfred, Lebanon, Sanford-Springvale and Waterboro. Kendra is an outstanding example of a community-minded individual.
A successful small-business owner, Kendra juggled family and work while putting herself through college and graduate school. As a licensed clinical social worker, she has helped countless neighbors through difficult circumstances. As a longtime member of the Sanford School Committee, she has been a strong advocate for both pre-K education and the expansion of career and technical education. She also served as co-chair of the Core Building Committee, which oversaw the complex construction of the new Sanford High School & Regional Technical Center, along with three additional school renovation projects.
In these contentious times, we need to turn to proven leaders who bring people together to actually get things done. Please join me in voting this November for Kendra Williams.
Janet Tockman
Springvale
