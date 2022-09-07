I’m concerned about the direction city government is moving in Portland.

As an older Portland native, I’ve seen decades of Portland government change from election to election, but city government always got the job done quite well. The current movement by the far left Maine chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America to change our city government by referendum every two years is disconcerting.

We elected our city councilors to protect and improve our city and pass laws accordingly, not special interest groups with their own agendas of controlling free enterprise.

Is this the direction our city is headed?

Peter Ferrante

Portland

