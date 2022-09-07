A divided Town Council voted Tuesday evening to move Brunswick’s only polling location from the junior high school to the recreation center on Neptune Drive, effective 2023.

The 6-3 vote overrode concerns among some council members, residents and voting rights advocates that moving the polling site out of the central part of the town would make it more difficult for voters to cast their ballots. The polling location change will not affect the coming Nov. 8 election.

“With all that’s going on in this chapter of American history, I could not fathom voting for this item,” District 2 Councilor Stephen Walker said before voting against the move. “We are making voting less convenient in this town.”

Kate Foye and James Mason joined Walker in rejecting the motion.

The majority argued moving from the junior high school would prevent disruptions to the Brunswick School Department’s academic calendar. The School Board determined in March that student safety concerns demand schools must close on election days as long as the junior high remains a polling site.

Supporters of the move also argued it would benefit several marginalized groups, including low-income voters who live in East Brunswick, wheelchair-bound residents who struggle to access the polling site in the school’s gymnasium and those who rely on the Brunswick Link for transportation.

“This is an opportunity to increase accessibility to voting for more people in our Town,” said District 5 Representative Christopher Watkinson. “It’s a no-brainer to me. It really is.”

