Caroline Higgins scored two goals and added an assist as Bowdoin opened its field hockey season with a 4-1 win over the University of New England on Wednesday at Biddeford.
Almira Arnold and Georgie Coetzer also scored for the Polar Bears.
Kate Lindmark scored for UNE (0-2).
BATES 7, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Ella Blum and Paige Cote scored two goals apiece as the Bobcats (1-0) cruised past the Huskies (1-2) at Gorham.
Kami Lambert, Maria Femia and Anna Lindeis also scored.
COLBY 7, UM-FARMINGTON 0: Lillian Kistner scored three goals as the Mules (1-0) downed the Beavers (0-3) at Waterville.
Jackie Hill chipped in with two goals. Kaitlyn Smith and Claire Welch also scored.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
BOWDOIN 5, ST. JOSEPH’S 0: The Polar Bears outshot the Monks 38-1 as they opened their season with a win in Brunswick.
Bowdoin led 3-0 at halftime on goals by Morgan Smiley, Ella Olcese and Stephanie Christians. Olivia Rayis and Emilia Tutun tacked on second-half goals.
St. Joseph’s is 0-3.
COLBY 8, THOMAS 0: Kaleigh Quinn and Jadyn Lieberman scored two goals apiece, leading the Mules to a season-opening win in Waterville.
Lieberman connected late in the first half to give Colby a 3-0 lead. Kylie Thorp, Jackie Portogallo, Jane Maguire and Selah Barrett scored in the second half, and Quinn added her second goal.
SOUTHERN MAINE 5, WESTFIELD STATE 0: Emma Forgues, Ella Boucher, Ciera Berthiaume, Eliza Roy and Catriona Gould scored as the Huskies (3-0) powered past the Owls (1-2) at Westfield, Massachusetts.
Breanna Atwood made six saves for the Huskies.
MEN’S SOCCER
NORTHERN ESSEX CC 3, SOUTHERN MAINE CC 1: Jonathan Diaz scored two unassisted goals in the first half as the Knights (2-0) beat the SeaWolves (0-3) in South Portland.
Laszlo Dorogi broke up the shutout bid in the 83rd minute.
